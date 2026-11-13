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WAPS uses tech ed funding on new equipment
11 days ago
After raising $326,000 last school year to expand career and technical education (CTE) programs, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) staff put this funding toward new CNC machines, a 3D printer, and electronics training kits this semester. Looking ahead, staff would like to use the funding on new robotics equipment. Overall, staff want to purchase equipment that’s similar to what students would see in the work world so they can explore career paths in a hands-on way while still in high school.