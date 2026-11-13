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Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte
10 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Please read my disclosure. Fall mornings are a little brighter when I start them with a homemade vegan pumpkin spice latte. Made with real pumpkin puree, maple syrup, and warm pumpkin spice, this coffeehouse copycat drink is ready in 10 minutes and delivers all the seasonal flavor I love without waiting in line.