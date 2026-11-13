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Thousands Try to Buy Noah Kahan Fenway Park Presale Tickets. Some Called the Process a ‘Nightmare’
By Michael Vyskocil,5 days ago
Thousands of fans tried to secure presale tickets for New England native Noah Kahan's six shows at Fenway Park next summer. WMUR News 9 spoke to several New Hampshire residents who tried to purchase tickets to the shows. Some said the ticket-buying experience was a “nightmare.” Others claimed that the added shows did not make the tickets easier to get.