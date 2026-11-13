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Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
10 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Please read my disclosure. If you want the ultimate fall comfort food, these vegan pumpkin chocolate chip cookies are it. They are packed with pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and melty chocolate chips. I bake them into soft and chewy cookies packed with rich chocolate flavor that take just over 30 minutes to make.