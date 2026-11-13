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L-A, community members partner to repair pickleball courts
11 days ago
To repair rundown pickleball courts so students and the public can use them more safely, Lewiston and Altura community members are collaborating with the Lewiston-Altura School District (L-A) to fundraise. A few community members said they are well on the way to reaching their fundraising goal, and they want to upgrade the courts to give more students and community members the opportunity to exercise in a fun way and find a sense of belonging among fellow players.