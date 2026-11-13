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Komatsu Acquisition to Bring Roadtec and Carlson Into Portfolio
By AsphaltPro Staff,8 days ago
Komatsu has entered into an agreement to acquire the road construction equipment division of Astec, a U.S.-based manufacturer, marking an important step in the continued growth of Komatsu’s construction equipment business. The strategic investment would bring the Roadtec and Carlson brands of road paving and maintenance equipment into the Komatsu family, expanding Komatsu’s road construction capabilities and creating new opportunities to serve the construction industry and support future growth.