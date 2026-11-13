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Lions vs Patriots Week 10 Friday Game Status
By The Detroit Lions Podcast,9 days ago
This is the Week 10 Friday game-status report for the Detroit Lions against the New England Patriots at FC Bayern Munich Stadium on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Lions list 3 as Out: Kerby Joseph, Cade Mays, and D.J. Reed. The Lions list 2 as Questionable: Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sione Vaki. The Patriots list 3 as Out: Ben Brown, Carlton Davis III, and TreVeyon Henderson. The Patriots list 9 as Questionable: Cameron Latu, Walter Rouse, Brenden Schooler, Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J. Brown, Kevin Byard, Reggie Gilliam, Greg Van Roten, and Charles Woods.