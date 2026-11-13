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360 Energy Pulse: What mattered this week in energy
11 days ago
(By Oil & Gas 360) –Week Ending: November 13, 2026 – Global oil markets continued adjusting to the possibility of a post-conflict supply recovery this week as Saudi Arabia reported a substantial rebound in crude production, Iraq pursued arrangements to increase exports through the Strait of Hormuz, and Washington signaled restraint toward further military action against Iran. Oil was on track for its second straight weekly decline as expectations of additional supply outweighed some of the geopolitical risks tied to ongoing shipping attacks.