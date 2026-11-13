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Enchanted Village Opens at Jordan’s Furniture in Avon for the 2026 Holiday Season
7 days ago
The muffins are baking, the lights are on, and one of New England's most cherished holiday traditions is officially back. Enchanted Village opened Friday at Jordan's Furniture in Avon, welcoming visitors through Jan. 1, 2027. The historic holiday display is free to visit and features the detailed animated scenes that generations of families have enjoyed for decades.