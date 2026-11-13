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Amon-Ra St. Brown Embraces German Roots To Boost NFL Growth Abroad
By The Detroit Lions Podcast,9 days ago
Amon-Ra St. Brown used Lions media availability to highlight how deeply connected he feels to Germany and his role in expanding the NFL’s footprint there. Playing in Germany for the first time with the Detroit Lions is more than just a game for St. Brown, it’s a personal mission to grow the sport in a country where football was once nearly nonexistent. His excitement about the international stage translates into a clear commitment to serve as a cultural bridge and ambassador for the NFL.