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Dan Campbell Frames Lions As Gritty Team Ready To Embrace Challenge
By The Detroit Lions Podcast,8 days ago
Dan Campbell used the Lions press conference to define the team’s identity around grit, toughness, and an unyielding work ethic as they prepare for their game in Germany. He painted a picture of a squad built to embrace adversity and execute with discipline on both sides of the ball, emphasizing that this mindset is what connects the players to their fan base in Detroit and abroad. Campbell also stressed the importance of staying locked in on the immediate game despite the excitement of the international stage.