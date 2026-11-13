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Michigan's hunting regulations changed, Firearm Deer Season kick-off tips
By Liam Clymer,11 days ago
PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's regular firearm deer hunting season is kicking off this weekend with a new set of regulations hunters need to know before heading out. The Michigan Natural Resources Commission changed several regulations ahead of the 2026 season. One of the biggest changes is the elimination of the southern lower peninsula's limited firearm zone, which now allows hunters to use all legal firearms statewide.