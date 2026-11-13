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Lions Rule out Three for Munich; Goff, Branch Practice Fully
By The Detroit Lions Podcast,3 days ago
The Detroit Lions will travel to Munich for their Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots with their quarterback and starting safety cleared to play, though the team must proceed without three key contributors on defense. Quarterback Jared Goff and safety Brian Branch both upgraded from limited to full participants in Thursday’s practice, eliminating concerns about their availability for the international contest. Jared Goff and Brian Branch were both full participants on Thursday.