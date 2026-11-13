undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UNC vs. Georgia Live Discussion
By Brandon Anderson,11 days ago
The ACC/SEC Challenge has arrived early, though in an unofficial capacity. We are just moments away from the Tar Heels facing off against the Georgia Bulldogs in what will be their first Power Four matchup of the season. So far the Heels have been able to clear their opponents with varying results on their way to a 3-0 record, and the same can be said of the Bulldogs. Both teams are going to learn a lot about themselves in this game, but who will come out victorious? We will find out soon enough.