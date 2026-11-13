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Clouse wins second term as county commissioner, clerk's race still undecided
By Wyatt Haupt Jr.,11 days ago
The race for the Thurston County Board of County Commissioners District 5 seat has been decided with incumbent Emily Clouse earning a second term in office. Updated unofficial results from the Thurston County Auditor’s Office Elections Division showed Clouse had built a large enough advantage over Nicolas Martinez-Dunning to be declared the winner in the November General Election contest.