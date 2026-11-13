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ASU alumni are powering campus sustainability
By Laura Randall,9 days ago
How has Arizona State University become No. 1 in the United States for campus sustainability?. From installing solar panels to creating the General Studies Gold curriculum requirement (which requires all undergraduates to take a three-hour sustainability class), ASU has led efforts for sustainability in higher education since Michael Crow became the university’s president in 2002.