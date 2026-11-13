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Softball Inks Five Recruits During National Signing Week
11 days ago
VILLANOVA, Pa. — The Villanova softball team signed five future Wildcats during National Signing Week to join its 2031 class next season. Incoming Wildcats Leah English, Lauren Richardson, Ava Rumsey, Emma Brotherton and Katie Scavone highlight a diverse class by head coach Bridget Orchard and her staff. The class showcased five different positions, including pitcher, catcher, infield, and the outfield.