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First Lady Tinubu Launches Empowerment, Distributes Aid in Zamfara
By Michael Okowa,11 days ago
First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu visited Zamfara State on Friday, launching the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) women’s empowerment programme and distributing N50,000 grants to entrepreneurs, alongside food aid for thousands of vulnerable persons. Her visit to Gusau, the state capital, was described as a powerful expression of solidarity and compassion for the banditry-affected state.