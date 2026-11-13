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Five NHL Thoughts at Game 21: Rebuilds, Carolina and Trade Targets
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
At the NHL’s quarter mark, the standings remain too murky for sweeping conclusions—but the league’s broader lessons are clearer: rebuilding is harder than tearing down, Carolina has built a contender with unusual efficiency, and more star players are shaping where they play. Teams with cap flexibility, draft picks and patience could be best positioned to benefit.