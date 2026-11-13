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Why the Chicago Blackhawks’ Rebuild Is the NHL’s Most Curious
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
Chicago’s rebuild has stalled: the Blackhawks are near the bottom of the NHL despite major offseason moves, including acquiring defenseman Bowen Byram and bringing back Patrick Kane. Injuries to Byram and Connor Bedard, a difficult schedule and widespread struggles on both ends of the ice have compounded the team’s problems. General manager Kyle Davidson says defensive improvement will start with the coaching staff, while he explores trades to boost the offense.