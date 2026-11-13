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Letter to the editor: Reflections on the mayoral election
By Jason Franzen, Delano City Council member,9 days ago
Congratulations to Becky Schaust, Katie Bosma, and Mayor Holly Schrupp on their election victories. It is with disappointment and some surprise that I reflect on the outcome of the mayoral election. This loss comes after a long campaign conducted door to door, through the newspaper, social media, and other public contact, including the public forum in September.