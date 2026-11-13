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How the Carolina Hurricanes Became an NHL Model Franchise
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
Main Story: Carolina’s rise to a model NHL franchise is built on balance, continuity and smart risk-taking—not a single superstar. The Hurricanes spread ice time across a deep lineup, trust players to step into bigger roles, and have stayed committed to coach Rod Brind’Amour through past playoff disappointments. Their flexible salary-cap strategy and ability to pivot when trades don’t work out keep them positioned to contend year after year.