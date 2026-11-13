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Wild Must Plan for Filip Gustavsson’s Return and Trade Options
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Filip Gustavsson’s eventual return gives the Minnesota Wild a chance to reassess how they’re using their roster resources. Jesper Wallstedt has emerged as a key contributor, making it worth exploring whether Gustavsson could help bring in a skater who better addresses the team’s needs. Any move should depend on Gustavsson’s health and the value available—not a rushed trade or a decision to move Wallstedt.