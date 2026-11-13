undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why Canadiens Fans Should Be Excited About Michael Hage’s Hot Start
By BVM Sportsdesk,,7 days ago
Canadiens prospect Michael Hage is off to a dominant start at Michigan after choosing to return for his junior season instead of turning pro. The 20-year-old center leads the NCAA in scoring, while building strength, improving his all-around game and taking on a leadership role. His coach sees a high-motor player who could help Montreal after Michigan’s season ends.