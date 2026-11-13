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Holiday Extravaganza in Kalispell supports small businesses
By Sydney Waelchli,11 days ago
KALISPELL, Mont. — Local vendors are filling Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell this weekend for the 25th annual Holiday Extravaganza. From handmade jewelry to unique home decor, the Holiday Extravaganza brings together over 100 vendors under one roof. Organizers said it’s an opportunity for shoppers to get their holiday shopping done early and locally. With a variety of local goods to purchase from, shoppers said the event offers something for everyone.
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