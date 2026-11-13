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Malibu Matcha Bar Brings Coastal Sips and Sandwiches to Downtown Denton
By Isabella Rodriguez,11 days ago
A new matcha shop has set up shop in downtown Denton, pouring peppermint, sugar cookie and banana pudding flavors inside a shared retail space just off Mulberry Street. Malibu Matcha Bar sells iced and hot matcha drinks alongside coffee, seasonal items and a rotating lineup of baked goods, giving the city's downtown corridor another spot to grab a drink and browse.
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