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Indian Banking Giant SBIC Opens First Texas Branch in Frisco, Eyes NRI Customers
By Sofia Vasquez,11 days ago
A new banking option has arrived in Frisco: SBIC Bank opened its first branch outside California at 10402 Coit Road, Suite 400, marking a notable expansion for the California-chartered institution tied to India's largest lender. The branch opened on Saturday, Nov. 7, bringing the bank's total U.S. branch network to eight locations.