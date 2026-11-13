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ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ in Jeopardy for Boise State Visit After FAA Ground Stop
By Nathan Dougherty,11 days ago
A nationwide grounding of all flights could leave plans for ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday up in the air. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced on Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration was issuing a ground stop for all flights across the United States. Those already in flight continued to their destination, but no new flights would take off for an unspecified period.
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