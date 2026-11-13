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The AI Cigar Episode w/ Jarrid Trudeau of Kristoff Cigars
9 days ago
This week on The Cigar Authority it’s the AI Cigar Episode with Jarrid Trudeau VP of Sales for Kristoff Cigars! After months of anticipation the AI Cigar questions will finally be answered. Has Artificial Intelligence cracked the code on what makes a high rated cigar? We will find out who has made this project in the second hour, in the first hour we will smoke Kristoff Guardrail with Jarrid.