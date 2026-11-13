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Why a 72 or 84-Month Car Loan Can Be Especially Risky for Service Members
By Joe Santos,11 days ago
With the average cost of a new car around $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book, it can be hard to find a car within your budget. With PCS moves and other military expenses, it can be especially tough for military service members. That's why financing is so popular; the option to make affordable monthly payments on a vehicle can make ownership more budget-friendly.