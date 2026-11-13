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Waterfront Rescue Mission opens doors as temperatures fall below 40 degrees in Escambia County
By WALA Digital Staff,11 days ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Waterfront Rescue Mission has opened its doors to people seeking refuge from the cold, with temperatures below 40 degrees expected in Escambia County on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, according to Escambia County officials. Waterfront Rescue Mission is located at 348 W. Herman Ave....
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