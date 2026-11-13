undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Olympia fire chief seeks additional firefighters to cut overtime, ease workload
By Lorilyn Lirio,11 days ago
Olympia Fire Department Chief Hillory Flowers is proposing four additional firefighters in the city’s 2027 budget to reduce overtime expenses, improve staffing flexibility, and protect personnel health and well-being. Flowers presented the proposal to the Olympia City Council at a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10. She described the proposal...