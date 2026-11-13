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Nigeria Deploys $33m Greenhouse Investment for 10,000 Farmers
By Michael Okowa,11 days ago
Nigeria is deploying 10,000 greenhouse units across the country as part of a $33 million public-private partnership designed to boost agricultural productivity and food security. The investment targets the modernisation of small and medium-scale farming, shifting the sector away from its heavy reliance on seasonal rainfall and unpredictable weather patterns.