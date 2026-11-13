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Delta Drencher: Stockton Storm Slams In With Thunder, Gusts and Weekend Rain
By Tom Decker,10 days ago
Rain chances increase Friday morning, with showers and thunderstorms expected from late morning through the afternoon, while temperatures peak near 63 degrees before slipping into the upper 50s. Storm Arrives Friday Morning. The National Weather Service Sacramento office says rain is gradually moving into the area and will spread across...
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