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Whitefield Airport Working With Wildlife Refuge to Clear Trees Near Runway 28
By notchfm,8 days ago
WHITEFIELD — Whitefield Airport officials are working with federal wildlife managers to address trees obstructing the approach to Runway 28, which the Federal Aviation Administration has warned must be cleared to keep the runway open.At the Oct. 26 Select Board meeting, Selectman Scott Black said the airport has been working with the manager of the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge to arrange for tree removal on federal land. Fish and Wildlife officials have indicated they would allow limited tree removal, provided the work does not involve clear-cutting. Black said it appears the airport could clear about 25 acres in the Pondicherry area during the winter.
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