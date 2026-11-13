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Investigation continues after attempted homicide suspects arrested in Stockton traffic stop
9 days ago
(FOX40.COM) — Two suspects connected to an attempted homicide were arrested after a felony traffic stop, the Stockton Police Department said. Stockton PD officers arrested 20-year-old Markel Moore and 25-year-old Melvin McCoy in connection to an attempted homicide and additional weapons charges after a traffic stop conducted at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.