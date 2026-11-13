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Common Sense Radio: Vermont’s Forest Products Market and Working Forests with Bill Sargent
By notchfm,8 days ago
Friday, November 13, 2026, on Common Sense Radio with Bill Sayre, weekdays, 11 o’clock till Noon. Bill Sargent — forester, and author of the memoir entitled Fifty Years as a Dirt Forester, always Outside, never behind a desk — joins Bill to continue their discussion of the factors that affect the market for forest products in Vermont, and those who earn their living by growing, managing, harvesting, transporting, and adding value to the product of our working forests — including wood energy, and all those who enjoy the benefits of wildlife habitat, cleaner air and water, and a reduced Carbon Footprint. Also, Bill Sargent will preview his forthcoming book, “Vermont Stories for Baby Boomers.“