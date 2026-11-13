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Ground Stop Lifted, Delays Linger; Councilmember Hampton Urges Hollywood Burbank Airport Travelers to Arrive Early
10 days ago
[UPDATED] Pasadena residents flying out of Hollywood Burbank Airport should arrive about two hours early and expect delays as the effects of Friday’s roughly four-hour nationwide ground stop linger, Pasadena Councilmember Tyron Hampton advised before the order was lifted. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the order at about 5:30...