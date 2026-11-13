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All-Cause Mortality and Life Expectancy by Birth Cohort Across US States
By Theodore R Holford,11 days ago
How did cohort life expectancies change by US state during the 20th century?. In this cohort study of 179 million deaths, cohort life expectancy in the South, especially among females, changed little for those born from 1900 to 2000. For several states in the West and Northeast, cohort life expectancy improved substantially, and Washington, DC, exhibited the greatest improvement.