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Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School Student Selected for National Carnegie Youth Fellowship
11 days ago
ICivics has recognized Deen Lateef, a sophomore at Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School, as a 2026-27 Carnegie Youth Fellow. Lateef is one of only 34 high school students nationwide selected for this yearlong fellowship, during which students develop leadership and communication skills, collaborate with peers from across the country, learn from civic education experts, and explore issues affecting their communities.