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FCC Sends 2027 Upper C-band Auction Plan Into Motion
By Nick Langan ⋅,10 days ago
The Federal Communications Commission has adopted the final schedule and formal procedures for its April 2027 auction of 160 MHz of Upper C-band spectrum intended for 5G mobile broadband use. Existing satellite distribution operators in the top 75 U.S. markets will need to migrate out of the spectrum by December 2030, while operators in all other U.S. areas must do so by June 2031.