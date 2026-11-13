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Tammy Laconda Ramey, 52, of Louisa
By Young Funeral Home,9 days ago
Tammy Laconda Ramey, born on November 17, 1973, in Louisa, Kentucky, brought light and laughter into every room she entered. Known for her loving nature and contagious humor, Tammy had a remarkable ability to make everyone around her feel cherished and at ease. Her career in home health care was more than just a job; it was a testament to her caring spirit and dedication to helping others. Tammy’s passion for life was evident in her many hobbies, from riding side by sides and singing karaoke to her love for cooking and dressing up for Halloween. Her home was always filled with warmth, joy, and the playful antics of her beloved dogs.