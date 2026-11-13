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Littleton Water and Light Advancing 5-Megawatt Battery Storage System
By notchfm,8 days ago
LITTLETON — As a 2.6-megawatt solar array takes shape on the old landfill, Littleton Water and Light is advancing a 5-megawatt battery energy storage system at its west-side substation to further stabilize rates and provide backup to critical facilities during outages. In March, residents voted 799-244 to authorize the town and LWL to enter into a 20-year lease with a vendor who will develop a utility-scale battery energy storage system on 15,000 square feet of town substation land at 1533 St. Johnsbury Road to the benefit of LWL customers by allowing the municipally-owned LWL to use stored energy in lieu of purchasing energy directly from ISO-New England during peak energy demand hours. Now, a vendor has been chosen, a lease is being developed, and the completion date is projected at the end of 2027, with the goal of having the system operational in December 2027.