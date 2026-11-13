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Casella Abandons Dalton Landfill Proposal, Writes Off $13.6 Million
By notchfm,8 days ago
During its third-quarter earnings call for stockholders, Casella Waste Systems announced it is abandoning its controversial landfill proposal in Dalton and writing off $13.6 million in development costs while leaving the door open to pursuing expansion in Bethlehem as that landfill nears closure. During Tuesday morning’s call, Casella president and CEO Ned Coletta spoke of landfill expansions in other states and the decision to end what the company called the Granite State Landfill (GSL) in Dalton, a 70-acre proposal that was rejected by state regulators in April 2025 and came to a halt after Casella’s subsequent lawsuit against the state was rejected at the Superior Court.