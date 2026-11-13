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Longtime Los Angeles Radio Executive Bob Moore Dies at 81
By Nick Langan ⋅,11 days ago
Bob Moore, a respected executive who spent several decades shaping southern California radio, died Nov. 10 in Los Angeles. He was 81. “In a business that has undergone enormous changes in ownership, technology, distribution and audience behavior, Bob Moore represented a generation of radio executives who understood that success ultimately came down to people and ideas,” his obituary read.