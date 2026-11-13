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Agilent Expands Tumor Profiling Portfolio with SureSelect Cancer Research Pan Heme
By Erica Goodpaster,7 days ago
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the SureSelect Cancer Research Pan Heme, a hybrid capture-based next-generation sequencing (NGS) research solution for comprehensive genomic profiling of hematologic malignancies. Developed in collaboration with experts at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the solution integrates DNA and RNA profiling, automated sample preparation and bioinformatics in a streamlined workflow.