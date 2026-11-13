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California Once Had a National Park So Small That a Bigger One Swallowed It Whole
By Active NorCal,9 days ago
The second-largest tree on the planet once had an entire national park to itself, until a much bigger park grew up around it and made the arrangement look silly. GearJunkie included General Grant National Park on a list of 10 former national parks and monuments that lost their status, and the California entry is the only one demoted by being surrounded rather than neglected. President Benjamin Harrison created it in 1890, days after Sequoia National Park, specifically to keep loggers away from a single grove of giant sequoias.
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