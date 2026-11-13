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Dexter Twp: Notice of Planning Commission Public Hearing 12/8/26
11 days ago
Public Hearings: Public hearing to consider amendments to the Dexter Township Zoning Ordinance, including amendments to Section 2.02 to establish definitions related to High Resource Demand Facilities (HRDFs) and associated equipment, operations, and terminology; amend Article 4 to allow High Resource Demand Facilities as a Special Land Use in the C: General Commercial District; and add Section 17.06(P) to establish specific regulations and standards for High Resource Demand Facilities.