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Parkside wins big at Eastern Shore High School Mathematics Competition
By Site staff,11 days ago
SALISBURY, Md. – Tonight’s Good News is brought to you in part by Matt the Carpet Guy, coming out of Wicomico County Public Schools. Big shout out to Parkside High for winning the Eastern Shore High School Mathematics Competition! This is the first time in 15 years that the school has won the match. Congratulations to Yoyo, Nate, Annabelle, and Alex – the Rams are very proud of you!