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Realio’s Ratings: Andrew Thomas wants more soccer
By Realio,10 days ago
Leave it to the Sounders to turn a Decision Day must-win into an exercise in cardiovascular endurance. Facing LAFC at Lumen Field with the season on life support, Seattle did something almost miraculous: they scored twice before the beer lines had even peaked, looked like a competent attacking force for a glorious half hour, and then promptly parked the biggest, rustiest bus in the Pacific Northwest for the remaining hour-plus. It was ugly, it was agonizing, and it was entirely successful.